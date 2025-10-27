keurig dr pepper logo
October 27, 2025 2:09 AM 1 min read

Keurig Dr Pepper, Nucor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $4.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 0.3% to $27.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares rose 0.2% to close at $138.70 on Friday.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) agreed to be acquired by Makarora Management LP, along with Ares Alternative Credit Funds, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $2.1 billion. Plymouth Industrial shares fell 1.5% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. Whirlpool shares gained 1% to $74.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion after the closing bell. Waste Management shares gained 0.3% to $215.20 in after-hours trading.

