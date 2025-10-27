Keurig Dr Pepper, Nucor And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $4.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 0.3% to $27.25 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares rose 0.2% to close at $138.70 on Friday.

(NYSE:NUE) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share on revenue of $12.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nucor shares rose 0.2% to close at $138.70 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) agreed to be acquired by Makarora Management LP, along with Ares Alternative Credit Funds, in an all-cash transaction valued at around $2.1 billion. Plymouth Industrial shares fell 1.5% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.

After the markets close, Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. Whirlpool shares gained 1% to $74.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion after the closing bell. Waste Management shares gained 0.3% to $215.20 in after-hours trading.

