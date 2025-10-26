Warner Bros., Ford, General Motors Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct. 20-Oct. 24): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 27.29% this week. The company is scheduled to release the results of its first quarter financial and operating highlights for the fiscal year 2026 after market close on November 6, 2025.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) gained 28.89% this week after the company reported first quarter earnings per share above expectations. Also, TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating and raised its price forecast from $305 to $340.
- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) gained 21.7% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) gained 20.78% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) gained 18.97% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised 2025 adjusted EPS outlook. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) gained 18.95% this week after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share and sales above expectations. Also multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) gained 14.12% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings per share and sales above expectations, raised its dividend and added $2 billion to its stock buyback program. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) gained 17.09% this week after the company reported third-quarter earnings per share and sales above expectations.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) gained 14.95% this week after the New York Post reported the company launched a formal auction. Also, Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintains Buy rating on the stock, and raises the price forecast from $18 to $25.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) gained 15.43% this week after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
