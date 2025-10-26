Rigetti, MP Materials, And STMicroelectronics Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Oct. 20-Oct. 24): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) lost 15.15% this week. Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) lost 17.94% this week. The Donald Trump administration is reportedly in talks with several U.S. quantum computing companies to take ownership stakes in exchange for federal funding. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) lost 17.17% this week after the company provided fourth-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) fell 17.57% this week. NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) lost 18.53% this week. Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $46 to $37.50. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) fell 13.33% this week after the company issued fiscal year 2026 sales guidance below expectations. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock. Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) fell 14.71% this week. Harmony Gold Mining Company (NYSE:HMY) fell 13.16% this week. Shares of precious metals stocks are trading lower as gold and silver pull back following recent momentum. Safe-haven assets have gained recently amid macro uncertainty. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 11.75% this week. Shares of rare earth mineral-related stocks are trading lower. Earlier this week, the US and Australia signed a deal that would boost supplies of rare earths and other critical metals. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) fell 14.75% this week after the company announced a proposed private offering.

Also Read: