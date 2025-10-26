Peter Schiff Warns Of Imminent Dollar Crisis As Gold Prices Surge: 'We're Looking At $20,000 Gold' At Minimum

On a recent episode of Kerry Lutz's Financial Survival Network, Peter Schiff highlighted the potential for an impending dollar crisis. Schiff emphasized that the rising gold prices are a signal of systemic dollar weakness.

Financial Reform Delays Have Worsened The Situation

Schiff explained during the interview that years of delaying financial reforms have worsened the situation, making a significant rise in gold prices likely. He suggested that gold could reach $20,000 due to excessive money printing, indicating a looming financial crisis.

"At a minimum now, probably we're looking at $20,000 gold because of all of the money that has been printed and all the money that's going to be printed, which is why people have to look at what's happening and protect themselves," Schiff said.

Fed's Policy Poses Risks To Savers

According to Schiff, central bankers have historically used gold as a measure of monetary policy. He questioned what current high gold prices indicate about the Federal Reserve’s policies, suggesting that the Fed’s loose policy poses risks to savers.

"The Chinese economy is actually strengthening quite a bit as they're trading less with America and more with the rest of the world. This decoupling is happening alongside the de-dollarization."

Schiff warned that holding cash or investing in tech and cryptocurrency could be risky, as inflation erodes purchasing power. He noted that the U.S. is losing its global economic advantages, with a shift towards alternative trading relationships and de-dollarization.

See Also: Stablecoins Are Quietly Exploding the Dollar – The Inflation Secret Wall Street Doesn’t Want You To Know

He advised strategic investment positioning rather than panic trading, comparing the situation to a poker game where patient players will ultimately succeed.

Changpeng Zhao Differs

Recently, Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), reignited this debate by challenging Schiff’s tokenized gold project, calling it a “trust-me-bro” asset. Zhao argues that while gold won’t go to zero, Bitcoin offers better potential, highlighting the ongoing clash between traditional and digital assets.

In addition, Schiff’s warnings about a “brutal” Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bear market come as gold prices have surged significantly, with the precious metal crossing $4,000. Schiff has urged Bitcoin holders to consider selling their holdings for gold to avoid further losses.

Moreover, the unusual rise in gold prices, which have increased 56% year-to-date, has caught the attention of analysts like Michaël van de Poppe. He predicts a potential correction, emphasizing the atypical nature of this surge.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock



