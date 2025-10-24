Why WeRide & Uber Stock Is Gaining Today

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares traded slightly higher in Friday's premarket after the company introduced autonomous robotaxis in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The initiative, launched in partnership with WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD), marks the first time autonomous vehicles are available on Uber's platform in the Kingdom. WeRide shares are trading higher after the news.

The new service began operations on designated routes between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University, with oversight from the Transport General Authority (TGA).

The program supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasizes smart and sustainable transportation innovation.

First Autonomous Rides Hit Saudi Streets

The launch enables Uber riders in Riyadh to experience WeRide's Robotaxi GXR vehicles on select routes.

Initially, each vehicle will include an onboard operator to ensure safety and reliability, transitioning to full autonomy in subsequent stages.

"We're excited to bring autonomous vehicles to riders in Saudi Arabia," said Sarfraz Maredia, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber.

"This milestone, in partnership with the Transport General Authority and WeRide, marks an important next step in our progress across the Middle East as we continue expanding access to AVs while building safer and more sustainable transportation for all."

WeRide And Uber Expand Global AV Collaboration

WeRide CFO and head of international operations Jennifer Li said the collaboration with Uber represents a major step toward building smarter cities.

"We're proud to partner with Uber to introduce autonomous mobility in Riyadh, marking another global milestone for WeRide and for the Kingdom's journey toward smart and sustainable transport," she said.

The rollout follows WeRide's earlier achievements, including becoming the first AV technology company to complete Saudi Arabia's Transport General Authority regulatory sandbox for autonomous vehicle testing.

The company also received the nation's first Robotaxi permit before launching public operations in Abu Dhabi in late 2024.

Vision 2030 Pushes Smart Mobility Growth

The partnership reinforces the Saudi government's push to foster local innovation and attract global technology leaders under its Vision 2030 framework.

Uber's and WeRide's expansion into the Kingdom further cements Riyadh's status as a growing hub for next-generation mobility solutions in the Middle East.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 3.66% to $10.49 premarket at last check on Friday; UBER shares are trading higher by 0.73% to $95.30.

