Wellgistics Health Stocks Spikes 88% After Hours On Blockchain Partnership

Wellgistics Health Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares soared 87.89% in after-hours trading on Thursday, closing at $0.76.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Wellgistics Health closed Thursday's regular session at $0.40, up 9.04%.

Partnership Announcement

Wellgistics Health has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a data sciences technology company, to integrate Datavault's blockchain-enabled PharmacyChain™ smart contract technology into Wellgistics' infrastructure.

Technology Focus And Business Terms

The integration intends to digitize prescription tracking from script to fulfillment, providing accurate, transparent, and efficient delivery while supporting patient safety and improved outcomes, the companies said.

The companies are exploring a revenue-sharing model based on “PharmacyChain” usage fees, with final terms to be determined after further negotiations.

HubRx AI Launch

The healthcare technology company Wellgistics Health recently unveiled HubRx AI, a customizable artificial intelligence agent engine designed for pharmacies.

Stock Performance

The pharmaceutical logistics company has a 52-week trading range of $0.34 to $7.04 and a market capitalization of $36.71 million—the share price declined by 89.43% over the past year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WGRX has a negative price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.