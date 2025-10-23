Major U.S. indices closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3% at 46,734.61, the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.6% to 6,738.44, and the Nasdaq climbing about 0.9% to 22,941.79.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel’s stock surged 3.36% to close at $38.16, reaching an intraday high of $38.4 and a low of $36.43.The stock’s 52-week range is $17.67 to $39.65. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 7.7% to $41.10.

The chipmaker’s impressive third-quarter earnings, with revenue of $13.65 billion surpassing analyst expectations of $13.14 billion, fueled the rally. Adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents also exceeded the predicted one cent, driven by increased demand for compute in the AI sector.

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX)

Scienture Holdings’ shares skyrocketed 354.94% to $2.60, with the stock hitting an intraday high of $2.60 and a low of $0.82. The 52-week range stands at $0.46 to $9.55. The stock declined 23.8% to $1.98 in the after-hours session.

The pharmaceutical company announced the commencement of commercial sales for Arbli, a losartan potassium oral suspension. This marked the first time the company has brought the drug to market. Arbli is the first FDA-approved ready-to-use oral suspension of losartan potassium, developed for patients who need an alternative form of the medication.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)

Ford’s stock dipped 0.72% to close at $12.34, with an intraday high of $12.49 and a low of $12.19. The stock’s 52-week range is $8.44 to $12.80. In the after-hours session, the stock rose almost 2.6% to $12.66.

Ford reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, with earnings per share of 45 cents surpassing the 36 cents estimate. Revenue of $47.18 billion also exceeded expectations, reflecting a strong quarterly performance.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor saw a 1.64% rise in its stock price, closing at $102.54. The stock reached an intraday high of $104.08 and a low of $100.93, with a 52-week range from $93.72 to $223.98. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 12.3% to $89.91.

The company’s second-quarter earnings report revealed a 16% beat on earnings per share, with figures of $1.82 surpassing the $1.57 estimate. Deckers expects fiscal GAAP EPS between $6.30 and $6.39, slightly above the $6.28 consensus, with revenue projected at $5.35 billion, below analysts' estimate of $5.45 billion.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro’s stock fell 8.72% to $47.92, with an intraday high of $51.84 and a low of $47.38. The stock’s 52-week range is $17.25 to $66.44. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.2% to $48.49.

The decline during regular trading hours followed a disappointing business update, as the company projected $5 billion in first-quarter revenue, falling short of the previously guided $6 billion to $7 billion. Recent design wins worth over $12 billion were pushed to the second quarter.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Ford stock has Growth in the 53rd percentile. Here is how the stock compares with other automotive players.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: MMD Creative on Shutterstock.com