October 23, 2025 1:18 AM 2 min read

Tesla, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $13.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Airlines shares rose 0.4% to $12.14 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, while earnings missed estimates. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $26.239 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents, missing a Street consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. Tesla shares dipped 3.8% to $422.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to post quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Honeywell shares rose 1.2% to $209.00 in after-hours trading.

  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. IBM also said it now expects constant currency revenue growth of "more than" 5% for full-year 2025, up from prior guidance of "at least" 5%. IBM shares fell 6.5% to $268.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $43.08 billion after the closing bell. Ford shares slipped 0.1% to $12.42 in after-hours trading.

