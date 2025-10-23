Tesla, American Airlines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $13.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Airlines shares rose 0.4% to $12.14 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:AAL) to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $13.63 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Airlines shares rose 0.4% to $12.14 in after-hours trading. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, while earnings missed estimates. Tesla reported third-quarter revenue of $28.095 billion, up 12% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $26.239 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents, missing a Street consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. Tesla shares dipped 3.8% to $422.27 in the after-hours trading session.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. IBM also said it now expects constant currency revenue growth of "more than" 5% for full-year 2025, up from prior guidance of "at least" 5%. IBM shares fell 6.5% to $268.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock