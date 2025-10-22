Why Is GoPro Stock Trading Higher Wednesday?

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced an innovative line of new 360-degree camera accessories.

The release centers on purpose-built accessories for the new MAX2 360 camera that broaden creative options.

GoPro said the gear targets creators who push immersive video in harsh conditions.

GoPro positioned the line as a toolkit for trips, snow sessions, and custom rigs. It emphasized tougher builds, smarter power options, and more flexible mounting.

Most items are available now on GoPro.com. Select products will appear at retail by late November.

New MAX2 360 Accessories

The package aims to keep cameras rolling longer. It also seeks to deliver steadier "invisible pole" shots with simpler workflows.

The approach supports both pros and ambitious hobbyists.

The MAX2 Lens Replacement Kit allows for quick lens swaps when a lens becomes scratched. Users twist off the damaged element and install a fresh one.

The Floating Extension Pole targets water use. It locks the camera with a 1/4-20 mount and helps prevent loss. It extends to 32 inches and collapses to 12.5 inches. GoPro said availability begins in November on its website.

A Carbon Fiber Extension Set includes three lightweight rods that combine for longer reach. Creators can exceed stitching thresholds for clean invisible-pole footage.

GoPro also introduced a Locking 1/4-20 Mounting Buckle for high-intensity shoots.

Power and protection accessories round out the lineup. A splash-proof USB Pass-Through Door supports continuous external power. The MAX2 Enduro battery improves performance in cold conditions.

GoPro said subscribers can save up to 50% on accessories. The MAX2 camera and most accessories are live now on GoPro.com.

Retail shelves will carry select items by the end of the month. The company expects creators to mix and match pieces for streamlined 360 workflows.

Price Action: GPRO shares are trading higher by 15.98% to $2.55 at last check Wednesday.

