Dow Jumps Over 200 Points Amid Strong Earnings: Investor Fear Increases, Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an increase in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points during the session.

Gold prices suffered a sharp correction on Tuesday as investors locked in profits following this year’s explosive rally, while optimism across earnings kept industrial stocks powering higher and pushed the Dow Jones to fresh record highs.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) surged around 15% — leading the S&P 500 — after the Michigan-based automaker topped earnings expectations and raised its 2025 profit outlook to $12–$13 billion, buoyed by robust demand for pickups and SUVs. The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday.

On the economic data front, the U.S. Redbook Index rose by 5% year-over-year in the week ending Oct. 18.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with communication services, materials and utilities stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 218 points to 46,924.74 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.01% to 6,735.35, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.16% at 22,953.67 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 28.9, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 30.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

