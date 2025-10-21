Major U.S. indexes closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising nearly 0.5% to 46,924.74, the S&P 500 finishing flat at 6,735.35, and the Nasdaq slipping about 0.2% to 22,953.66.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix shares edged up by 0.23% to close at $1,241.35. The stock reached an intraday high of $1,248.60 and a low of $1,231.76, with a 52-week range between $744.26 and $1,341.15. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell nearly 6.5% to $1,160.94.

The streaming giant reported its third-quarter earnings, revealing a revenue of $11.51 billion, slightly missing the Street’s expectations of $11.514 billion. However, record ad sales and increased viewership signal a robust outlook for the fourth quarter. Earnings per share came in at $5.87 missing the consensus estimate of $6.97.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical’s stock rose by 0.93%, closing at $462.74. It hit a high of $466.98 and a low of $456.31, with a 52-week range of $425 to $616. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose over 17% to $541.72.

The robotic-assisted surgery company exceeded analyst estimates with its third-quarter revenue of $2.51 billion. The growth was driven by increased procedure volume and higher placements of its da Vinci systems.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat saw a staggering increase of 146.26%, closing at $3.62. The stock’s intraday range was between $1.93 and $3.86, with a 52-week high of $6.64 and a low of $0.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up 22.65% to $4.44.

The surge followed its inclusion in the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF, triggering a massive short squeeze as over 63% of its shares were previously shorted.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NYSE:TXN)

Texas Instruments’ stock climbed 0.70% to close at $180.84. The day’s high and low were $181.84 and $178.84, respectively, with a 52-week range from $139.95 to $221.69. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 6.6% to $165.25.



The company reported third-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, surpassing estimates of $4.65 billion. Earnings per share were reported at $1.48, missing the analyst estimates of $1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery shares jumped 10.97%, closing at $20.33. The stock reached a high of $20.58 and a low of $19.55, with a 52-week range of $7.25 to $20.58. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.3% to $20.80.

The company announced a review of strategic alternatives following unsolicited interest, exploring options to maximize shareholder value, including potential mergers or sales.

Netflix stock has a Value in the 9th percentile.

Photo Courtesy: vectorfusionart on Shutterstock.com