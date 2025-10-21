LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Tuesday partnered with Ecobility Services GmbH to install a large rooftop solar system at its Sulzbach-Rosenberg logistics hub in Germany.

The project will be executed through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). It is a key step in the firm’s broader strategy to reduce long-term greenhouse gas emissions.

The system will span over 12,000 square meters and include more than 6,000 photovoltaic panels.

These panels are designed to generate approximately 2.7 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually.

Major Sustainability Milestone

The new solar array is expected to offset approximately 1,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Richard Brasher, vice president of sustainability at LKQ Corporation, said the initiative advances the company's long-term commitment to operational efficiency and emissions reduction.

"This initiative marks a significant step in this journey," Brasher said, referencing the company's 2024 Sustainability Report pledge to explore PPA opportunities across its central distribution centers.

Construction Timeline And Oversight

Ecobility Services GmbH will manage the system's design, installation, operation, and ongoing maintenance throughout the 20-year contract. The company expects construction to begin in October, with completion targeted for mid-2026. Nicolas Holdschik, managing director at Ecobility Services GmbH, said the collaboration demonstrates the growing role of renewable energy in commercial logistics.

"We are sending a strong signal for sustainable energy supply in the commercial sector together with LKQ DACH," Holdschik said.

Broader Green Initiatives

The partnership advances LKQ's plan to lower greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency and cleaner operations. It also focuses on electrifying vehicle fleets and expanding circular economy initiatives across its network.

LKQ stated that its DACH operations, encompassing Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, serve as a hub for sustainability innovation.

The region is testing initiatives that the company plans to scale across its global network.

Price Action: LKQ shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $30.65 at last check on Tuesday.

