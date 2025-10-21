Dow Jumps More Than 500 Points Ahead Of Earnings: Investor Fear Eases, Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further easing in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 500 points during the session, led by a rebound in small-cap stocks and regional banks, easing some of the credit-driven anxiety that shook markets last week. Large-cap benchmarks also posted solid gains.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the top gainer in the S&P 500, jumping around 5%, after announcing that new data on two investigational flu vaccines will be presented at IDWeek 2025, running from Oct. 19–22 in Atlanta.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares jumped more than 21% on Monday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with communication services, materials and industrials stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, utilities and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 516 points to 46,706.58 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.07% to 6,735.13, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.37% at 22,990.54 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 30.3, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 29.1.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

