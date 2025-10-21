Coca-Cola, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) to report quarterly earnings at 78 cents per share on revenue of $12.39 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $68.64 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $10.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE shares rose 1.1% to $305.85 in after-hours trading.

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. Crown Holdings reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown Holdings shares jumped 8% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.

Before the opening bell, General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $45.27 billion. General Motors shares fell 0.2% to $57.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report quarterly earnings at $6.97 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.5% to $1,244.97 in after-hours trading.

