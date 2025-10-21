Coke bottles at outlet
October 21, 2025 3:13 AM 1 min read

Coca-Cola, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) to report quarterly earnings at 78 cents per share on revenue of $12.39 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $68.64 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) to post quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $10.40 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE shares rose 1.1% to $305.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance. Crown Holdings reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $2. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.2 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown Holdings shares jumped 8% to $102.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Before the opening bell, General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $45.27 billion. General Motors shares fell 0.2% to $57.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report quarterly earnings at $6.97 per share on revenue of $11.51 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 0.5% to $1,244.97 in after-hours trading.

