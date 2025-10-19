These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) lost 23.85% this week.
- Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) lost 16.10% this week.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) lost 14.56% this week. Shares of defense stocks traded lower after Treasury Secretary Bessent suggested the government may ask them to cut back on buybacks to address shortfalls in deliveries.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) fell 17.69% this week. Shares of quantum computing companies are trading lower amid continued weakness, as the sector continues to pull back from a recent rally.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) slumped 9.87% this week. Shares of defense stocks traded lower after Treasury Secretary Bessent’s comments.
- F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 11.69% this week. The company’s stocks traded lower amid continued weakness after it announced a nation-state threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain systems. An earlier report suggested the company blamed China-backed hackers for the breach.
- Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) fell 8.64% last week.
- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) fell 9.15% last week.
- Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) slumped 5.89% last week. Tempus AI has entered a multi-year collaboration with Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) to use Tempus' real-world data and AI capabilities to advance biomarker-driven cancer research.
- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) lost 10.42% this week after the company reported quarterly results.
