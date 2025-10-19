These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) gained 5.5% this week. UBS maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $105 to $115. Also, BMO Capital raised its price forecast on the stock from $33 to $97. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) gained 20.85% this week. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) gained 20.97% this week after President Trump announced that the US is considering terminating business with China related to cooking oil. The company plans to announce four segments from Q3 related to soybeans, softseeds, oilseeds and grain. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) gained 18.96% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock. Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 8.37% this week. Multiple analysts raised their forecasts on the stock. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) gained 11.81% this week. D-Wave Quantum has signed an agreement with Swiss Quantum Technology to deploy its Advantage2 annealing quantum computer in Europe, a deal valued at €10 million with an option for SQT to purchase the system. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) gained 16.08% this week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS results. Also, the company announced it entered into $750 million accelerated share repurchase agreement. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) gained 8.95% this week. The company says it has opened La Maison des Parfums in Paris — a 2,000-square-meter global hub that blends AI, neuroscience, and olfactive artistry to redefine fragrance creation and experiences. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) gained 9.67% this week. Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) gained 9.13% this week. BWS Financial maintained a Buy rating and raised the price forecast from $600 to $720.

Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim