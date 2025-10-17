American Express Cards
SLB, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Slb NV (NYSE:SLB) to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $8.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SLB shares fell 0.3% to $32.82 in after-hours trading.
  • CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. CSX reported third-quarter revenue of $3.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.58, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 43 cents per share. CSX shares rose 2.3% to $36.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) to post quarterly earnings of $4.00 per share on revenue of $18.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. American Express shares gained 0.5% to $324.58 in after-hours trading.

  • Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) announced it authorized a $5 million purchase of Bitcoin and Trump Coin. Newsmax shares gained 1.5% to $10.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion before the opening bell. Truist Financial shares gained 0.6% to $41.33 in after-hours trading.

