SLB, American Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NYSE:SLB) to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $8.97 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SLB shares fell 0.3% to $32.82 in after-hours trading. CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday. CSX reported third-quarter revenue of $3.59 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.58, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 43 cents per share. CSX shares rose 2.3% to $36.80 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:NMAX) announced it authorized a $5 million purchase of Bitcoin and Trump Coin. Newsmax shares gained 1.5% to $10.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $5.20 billion before the opening bell. Truist Financial shares gained 0.6% to $41.33 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock