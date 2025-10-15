Astera Labs
October 15, 2025

Astera Labs Jumps Over 5% Pre‑Market Amid New Arm Partnership

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) shares climbed 5.58% to $170.57 in Wednesday's pre-market trading following news of a new partnership with Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM).

Strategic Partnership Details

The California-based company joined Arm’s Total Design ecosystem on Tuesday to speed up custom system-on-chip development using Arm's Neoverse Compute Subsystems.

The partnership combines Astera's Intelligent Connectivity Platform with Arm's tech to deliver chiplet-based solutions for AI infrastructure.

See Also: Pfizer Seeks Expanded Use Approval For Breast Cancer Drug

Competitive Landscape

Astera faces competition from Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), NVLink and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) switches in the AI connectivity market.

Market Context

Astera is up 21.97% so far in 2025 but has dropped 30.15% over the past month. It has traded between $47.13 and $262.90 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, an average daily volume of 6.38 million shares, and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 282.35.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, the diagnostic network closed Tuesday’s regular session down 19.03% at $161.55.

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

