Bank of America, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $27.50 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares gained 0.3% to $50.22 in after-hours trading.

Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares rose sharply in extended trading on Tuesday following reports that Apollo Global Management has submitted a new takeover bid. Apollo sent Papa John's a fresh offer last week to take the pizza chain private at $64 per share, according to Reuters. Papa John's shares jumped 14% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) reported better-than-expected third-quarter bookings. The company said net bookings rose to €5.4 billion ($6.27 billion) in the third quarter. This topped market expectations of €5.36 billion ($6.23 billion), noted Reuters, citing Visible Alpha. Net sales reached €7.5 billion ($8.71 billion), with a gross margin of 51.6% and net income of €2.1 billion ($2.44 billion). ASML shares gained 0.2% to $985.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.2% to $133.50 in after-hours trading.

