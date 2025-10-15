Bank of America logo sign at the office entrance
October 15, 2025 2:40 AM 2 min read

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $27.50 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Bank of America shares gained 0.3% to $50.22 in after-hours trading.
  • Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares rose sharply in extended trading on Tuesday following reports that Apollo Global Management has submitted a new takeover bid. Apollo sent Papa John's a fresh offer last week to take the pizza chain private at $64 per share, according to Reuters. Papa John's shares jumped 14% to $55.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $16.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.8% to $156.59 in after-hours trading.

  • ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) reported better-than-expected third-quarter bookings. The company said net bookings rose to €5.4 billion ($6.27 billion) in the third quarter. This topped market expectations of €5.36 billion ($6.23 billion), noted Reuters, citing Visible Alpha. Net sales reached €7.5 billion ($8.71 billion), with a gross margin of 51.6% and net income of €2.1 billion ($2.44 billion). ASML shares gained 0.2% to $985.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.2% to $133.50 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Veroniksha/Shutterstock

