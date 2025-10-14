Australian Oilseeds Holdings Shares Soar 248% After Hours Amid Trump Says US Will Make Its Own Cooking Oil

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:COOT) shares are trading on Wednesday.

Check out the current price of COOT stock here.

Shares of the Australia-based holding company surged 248.19% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, soaring to close at $3.36.

Trump Threatens China Trade Action

On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump ramped up tensions with China through a post on Truth Social, accusing Beijing of committing an “Economically Hostile Act” by deliberately refusing to buy U.S. soybeans.

Trump stated the U.S. is “considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution.” The President said, “we can easily produce Cooking Oil ourselves, we don’t need to purchase it from China.”

See Also: Papa John’s International Stock Pops On Fresh Takeover Offer

Agricultural Biotech Sector Rallies

After-hours trading saw a broad rally in oilseeds and agricultural biotech stocks, with Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) jumping 92.33% to $2.76 and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) rising 53.28% to $5.61.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings spearheaded this rally.

Social Media Buzz

The stock gained traction on social media

Stock Performance

Australian Oilseeds Holdings previously secured a NASDAQ compliance extension but faced delisting risks earlier this year, has seen its stock rise 23.72% over the past year.

The sustainable edible oils manufacturer has a yearly trading range of $0.45 to $1.69, with a market capitalization of $26.92 million and an average daily volume of 434,150 shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, after gaining $0.31 per share, the COOT closed regular trading on Tuesday at $0.97, up 46.21%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that COOT is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Jose Mario Bertero on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.