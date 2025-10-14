Infosys Wins $1.6 Billion UK Healthcare Deal To Modernize Workforce Platform

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a £1.2 billion ($1.59 billion), 15-year contract by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to deliver the Future NHS Workforce Solution.

Infosys will develop a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution that will replace the current Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system, enabling the continued payment of £ 55 billion in payroll annually to 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales.

Following a rigorous procurement process, Infosys was chosen for its proven track record in delivering large-scale digital transformation programs, its innovative approach to user-centric design, and its commitment to operational excellence.

The Future NHS Workforce Solution supports the NHS 10-year Health Plan and the mission to create a workforce that is fit for the future. This will be achieved through investment in infrastructure that will support the NHS workforce with a modern and future-proof solution, giving healthcare workers the tools they need to free up time to continue delivering excellent patient care.

Powered by advanced technologies, the new solution will deliver a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle – from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement. With intuitive, AI-driven tools, it will streamline workforce planning and enable data-driven decision-making, creating a seamless and user-friendly experience for the NHS staff.

Additionally, the solution will empower the NHS workforce to manage their personal information with ease, saving them valuable time.

It will also enable seamless integration with other systems, improving the user experience and boosting operational efficiency.

Michael Brodie, chief executive, NHSBSA, said, “Delivering the Future NHS Workforce Solution is a critical step in supporting the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan. The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR – it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future.”

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer & managing director, Infosys said, “The NHS is a cornerstone of life in the UK providing vital services that touch the lives of millions every day. We are honored to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution.”

INFY Price Action: Infosys shares were down 1.45% at $16.53 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $15.82, according to Benzinga Pro data.

