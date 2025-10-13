Wall Street kicked off the week in full risk-on mode after President Donald Trump softened his tone on China over the weekend, reversing much of Friday's sharp sell-off and reigniting risk appetite across asset classes.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5%, clawing back more than half of its 2.7% drop from Friday — the index's worst session since April. The Nasdaq 100 surged nearly 2%, halving its prior 3.5% decline, and was on track for its best day since May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3%, while small-caps led the advance with the Russell 2000 up 2.3%.

The rebound came after Trump appeared to walk back his tariff threats on Chinese imports.

“Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I,” he wrote.

Away from markets, Trump traveled to Israel to address the Knesset following the release of the first group of hostages from Hamas.

Major Indices Price 1-day % Russell 2000 2,448.92 2.3% Nasdaq 100 24,718.09 2.0% S&P 500 6,659.11 1.5% Dow Jones 46,093.48 1.3% Updated by 12:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 1.5% to $610.12.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 1.5% to $610.12. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.4% to $461.15.

(NYSE:DIA) rose 1.4% to $461.15. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2.1% to $601.73.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) rallied 2.1% to $601.73. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) soared 2.4% to $243.59.

(NYSE:IWM) soared 2.4% to $243.59. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) outperformed, up 2.4%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) lagged, down 0.5%.

Chip Stocks Lead Market Comeback

Semiconductors spearheaded the rally. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) soared over 10% after OpenAI pledged a $500-billion investment to co-develop 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators with the chipmaker.

Other chipmakers followed suit. Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) rebounded 8.8% after plunging 9.2% on Friday, while NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) each gained between 2% and 5%.

Commodities Surge: Gold And Silver Hit New Record Highs

The rally extended beyond equities.

Copper jumped 6%, gold climbed 2.3% to a fresh record above $4,100 per ounce, and silver gained 3%, topping $51.63 as supply shortages persisted.

Materials stocks tracked the move higher. The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) surged 8%, its best day since April 9, led by a 10% jump in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB).

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) advanced nearly 6%, mirroring gains in silver futures.

Uranium and nuclear-related equities also rallied, with the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSE:NLR) up 6.3%, powered by double-digit gains in NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR) and Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO).

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Monday

Name 1-Day % Broadcom Inc. 9.98% Albemarle Corporation 9.85% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) 8.93% Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) 8.72% ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) 8.09%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Monday

Name 1-Day % Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) -4.96% Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) -4.87% Wynn Resorts, Limited (NYSE:WYNN) -3.70% Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) -2.75% Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) -2.52%

