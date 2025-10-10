Tempus AI Up Nearly 185% Since Nancy Pelosi's Reported Purchase In January 2025

Investors who followed the stock market disclosures from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have seen significant returns, as an investment in the artificial intelligence health company Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) has surged in value.

Nancy Pelosi’s Bet On Tempus AI Delivers Massive Returns

A transaction report filed in January 2025 revealed the purchase of call options in the firm, which has since seen its stock price climb by over 185%.

The Periodic Transaction Report, signed by Pelosi on Jan. 17, 2025, detailed a purchase made by her three days earlier, on Jan. 14, 2025.

The transaction consisted of 50 call options on Tempus AI stock, with a total value reported between $50,001 and $100,000. These options carried a strike price of $20 per share, which expired on Jan. 16, 2026.

Tempus Jumps Over 185% In Months

On Jan. 16, 2025, just after the transaction, Tempus AI's closing stock price was $34.75 per share. An investor buying the stock at that time would have seen their investment grow substantially.

By early October, the stock price had soared to $99.28, representing a gain of 185.69% in under nine months.

For those who purchased the options, the unrealized gains would be even more pronounced given the low strike price of $20.

See Also: Eric Jackson Quips ‘Paging Nancy Pelosi About OPEN’ As Cleo Fields Buys Current Retail Favorite Opendoor

Pelosi’s Other Tech Bets

The Tempus AI purchase was part of a series of bullish, tech-focused investments disclosed in the same report. Other transactions included the purchase of call options in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), all made on the same day.

Later in the year, a separate transaction report signed on July 9, 2025, disclosed another large-scale technology investment. On June 20, 2025, she exercised 200 call options of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), which resulted in the purchase of 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company at a strike price of $80.

The disclosures are a requirement under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which mandates that members of Congress and their spouses make their financial transactions public to prevent potential conflicts of interest. The report certifies that all required transactions have been disclosed.

Price Action

Shares of Tempus AI fell 3.85% to end at $99.28 per share on Thursday, and fell by 0.081% in after-hours. It has risen 189.87% year-to-date and 115.92% over the year.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TEM maintains a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.28% lower at 6,735.11, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.15% to 25,098.18. Dow Jones also tumbled 0.52% to 46,358.42.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



