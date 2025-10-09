What's Going On With NIO Stock Today?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares fell Thursday as the Chinese EV maker navigated fresh turnover inside its smart-driving ranks amid an ongoing restructuring of its autonomous technology organization.

Multiple senior leaders— including the head of the AI platform and other product leads— reportedly departed in recent weeks, according to Chinese media accounts aggregated by CnEV Post.

According to the report, local reports say Bai Yuli, who led Nio's AI platform since 2020 and more recently oversaw cloud engineering, departed just before China's National Day holiday.

His group built the compute backbone for assisted- and self-driving R&D, supporting data feedback loops and training infrastructure.

Two other figures — world-model lead Ma Ningning and smart-driving product head Harry Wong — also left, the report adds.

Nio told domestic media it recently reorganized the smart-driving unit to speed integration of cutting-edge general AI and to deliver features faster and with higher quality. Separately, Ren Shaoqing, vice president for autonomous driving, was reported to have joined the AI laboratory at the University of Science and Technology of China while retaining his Nio role, highlighting tighter academic/industry collaboration even as responsibilities shift.

The personnel moves arrive against a backdrop of record shipments.

Nio set a monthly high in September and achieved a quarterly best in the third quarter, driven by its newer, more affordable sub-brands ONVO and FIREFLY that broaden the addressable market.

According to Benzinga Pro, Nio stock gained more than 19% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ).

Investors are weighing whether leadership churn inside the software and AI stack could influence the cadence and capability of upcoming smart-driving releases.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares are trading lower by 4.97% to $7.47 at publication on Thursday.

