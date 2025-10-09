What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock Today?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has expanded its BlackBerry SecuSUITE platform to include Windows devices, offering the same sovereign-grade communication protection long used by governments and critical enterprises on mobile systems.

The addition will bring secure voice, messaging, and file-sharing capabilities to laptops and desktops alongside existing mobile coverage.

The expansion enables users to maintain seamless, protected communication across all devices, allowing collaboration whether in the office or in the field.

The company said the update extends the consistency of its encrypted workflow across all endpoints while maintaining ease of use.

The feature, which supports on-premises, private cloud, or hosted configurations, is expected to be generally available in November 2025.

With the new functionality, users can switch between smartphones, laptops, or workstations without compromising security or altering their workflow.

The system also allows document review, detailed correspondence, or real-time verbal coordination, ensuring that each communication method integrates into a continuous secure process.

“Critical conversations don’t strictly happen in the field,” said Dr. Christoph Erdmann, senior VP at BlackBerry. “By expanding SecuSUITE to include Windows devices, we’re giving users the same sovereign-grade protection they rely on during mobile operations, now extended to their primary workstation or laptop.”

SecuSUITE remains one of the most validated secure communications solutions globally and is used by all G7 governments, 18 G20 members, and eight of the world’s top 10 banks.

Its extension to Windows environments highlights BlackBerry’s commitment to supporting national and enterprise-level data sovereignty through integrated, end-to-end security frameworks.

Earlier this month, BlackBerry drew renewed attention from Wall Street as analysts reassessed its prospects following momentum in its QNX automotive software business and stabilizing trends in secure communications.

The company is securing new contracts, expanding into adjacent markets, and benefiting from a recovering auto sector that is restarting delayed projects.

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan resumed coverage of BlackBerry with a Hold rating, down from a Buy, and increased his price target to $5 from $4, citing operational progress but limited upside following the stock's 61% rally since December 2024.

BlackBerry expects third-quarter earnings per share of 2 cents-4 cents. Furthermore, the company expects sales to be between $132 million and $140 million.

Price Action: BB shares are trading lower by 0.21% to $4.750 premarket at last check on Thursday.

