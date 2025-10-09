Connexa Sports Technologies Surges 32% After-Hours On $100M Blockchain Investment And Rebranding To AiRWA

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) jumped 32.12% to $0.26 in Wednesday's after-hours session after announcing plans for a corporate overhaul and new blockchain investments.

The late trading session surge came on the heels of a 7.22% gain during regular trading, which saw the stock close at $0.19, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The Maryland-based technology company announced it will rebrand as AiRWA Inc. effective Tuesday, marking a shift from sports technology to Web3 and blockchain-based financial services.

$100M Commitment Includes Solana Tokens

The company announced on Monday that JuCoin Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency firm, has committed an initial $100 million investment to its joint venture, AiRWA Exchange, which includes 150,000 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) tokens valued at approximately $34.14 million.

The exchange will receive $500 million in total funding from both partners.

AiRWA Exchange will focus on major trading pairs built on the Solana blockchain, which the company highlights for its scalability and low transaction fees.

Hongyu Zhou, Chairman of YYAI, stated, "We firmly believe in Solana’s technological capabilities and its ability to scale rapidly with high transaction volume, which are crucial to our vision for AiRWA Exchange."

Tokenized Equity Trading Launch

AiRWA Exchange completed test runs for settling tokenized U.S. equity trades. The platform will offer blockchain-based stock trading with 24/7 accessibility. The service will initially launch to approximately 4 million users from JuCoin’s ecosystem.

“Our vision is to create an innovative platform that empowers crypto users to easily access and trade tokenized U.S. equities,” Zhou said on Tuesday.

Market Context

YYAI has suffered an 84.44% loss so far in 2025, with its stock price ranging between $0.18 and $8.49 over the past year. It currently has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and an average daily trading volume of 16.82 million shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates YYAI has a Value score of 95.38. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.