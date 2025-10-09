Turn Therapeutics Shares Skyrocket 134% After Hours Following Nasdaq Debut

Turn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TTRX) saw its shares soar by 134.29% after the market closed on Wednesday, closing at $16.40.

Nasdaq Listing

The clinical-stage biotechnology company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Wednesday.

Nasdaq Exchange welcomed the company on social media, calling it a company “paving the way in pharmaceutical technologies that heal, not just manage.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared Turn’s registration statement on Form S-1 effective Sept. 30.

Bradley Burnham, founder and CEO, stated during the ceremony the company was “built on a shoestring, with an absolute disdain for waste,” emphasizing their lean operating model.

Closing Bell Ceremony

Turn Therapeutics participated in the closing bell ceremony at 4 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday, broadcast live from Nasdaq's MarketSite in New York.

Company Profile

The California-based biotech develops next-generation dermatology, wound care, and anti-infective therapies.

Clear Street LLC handled the financial advisory role, and Davis, Polk, and Wardwell provided legal counsel for the listing.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, on Wednesday, TTRX fell 26.47% during regular trading to close at $7.00.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.