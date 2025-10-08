What's Going On With Coca-Cola Stock Today?

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded lower on Wednesday as the beverage giant outlined plans to bring its 7.5-ounce mini cans to U.S. convenience stores as single-serve items beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

The move extends a grocery mainstay, which comes in multipacks, to the cold vault (refrigerators), where impulse purchases and portion control increasingly shape consumer choices.

Coca-Cola will roll out the mini can as a grab-and-go option nationwide at a suggested retail price of $1.29, with the program positioned to broaden affordability and trial across the portfolio.

After President Donald Trump said this summer that Coca-Cola would roll out a cane sugar–sweetened soda, Reuters reported that the company continued to face choppy U.S. demand, with sales gains driven more by price increases than volume and a spending pullback among Hispanic consumers partly to blame.

“People want more ways to enjoy Coca‑Cola on their terms,” said Joel Bishop, president, Commercial Leadership, North America Operating Unit. “Convenience stores are where many of today’s quick decisions happen, and the cold vault plays a big role in those moments. By introducing mini cans into that space, we’re giving you more choice and making Coca‑Cola easier to enjoy and more accessible for the next generation,” Bishop adds.

By shifting a portion-controlled package into convenience stores, Coca-Cola is targeting on-the-go occasions, value-seeking shoppers and consumers looking to moderate intake without giving up full-flavor sodas.

The mini can also serves as a low-risk trial format for innovation, supporting mix management and category growth in the cold-vault.

Core offerings will include Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Cherry, Sprite and Fanta Orange, with rotating seasonal entries such as Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

A new limited-time flavor, Coca-Cola Cherry Float, is slated to debut across pack types in February 2026 and appear as a mini-can single beginning in April.

KO Price Action: Coca-Cola shares are trading lower by 1% to $66.13 at publication on Wednesday.

