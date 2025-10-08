Why Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Rose Almost 38% Overnight?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) shares soared 37.5% to $0.50 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

This came after a solid 29.03% gain during the regular session, closing at $0.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Despite this surge, the clinical-stage drug company has faced a tough year, with shares down 71.43% over the past 12 months and still down 59.09% year to date. However, the stock has shown signs of recovery more recently, gaining 50% over the last six months.

Phase 2 Trial Status

Processa Pharmaceuticals is currently running a Phase 2 clinical trial testing next-generation capecitabine (NGC)-Cap as a treatment for advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The first patient was treated in October 2024. This global, multicenter study will compare two different doses of NGC-Cap with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug capecitabine, involving between 60 and 90 patients.

Clinical Development Progress

David Young, President of Research and Development at Processa, stated at the time, “Dosing the first patient in this Phase 2 trial is a significant step in the development of NGC-Cap.”

The Hanover-based company expects to announce interim analysis results in mid-2025.

Social Media Buzz

The stock has gained attention on social media.

Market Context

Breast cancer presents a major market opportunity, with more than 2 million cases diagnosed worldwide in 2022 and a five-year survival rate of about 30% for metastatic cases.

PCSA reported a loss of 25 cents per share for second quarter on Aug. 5, wider than the 23-cent loss analysts expected. The company generated no revenue during the quarter.

Third-quarter earnings are scheduled to be reported on October 29.

The biotech has traded between $0.15 and $1.50 over the past year, with an average daily volume of 3.95 million shares and a market capitalization of $18.06 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PCSA is experiencing long-term consolidation. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.