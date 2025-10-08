AZZ company logo displayed on mobile phone
AZZ, Joby Aviation And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $427.38 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AZZ shares fell 1.7% to close at $105.08 on Tuesday.
  • Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) announced plans to offer and sell $500 million of its common stock in a public offering. Joby Aviation shares dipped 8.8% to $17.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $51.51 million after the closing bell. Richardson Electronics shares gained 2.3% to close at $9.84 on Tuesday.

  • Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also said it sees FY2026 adjusted earnings of $1.75 to $2.25 per share and sales of $1.314 billion to $1.588 billion. Penguin Solutions shares dipped 11.7% to $23.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) to post quarterly earnings at 9 cents per share on revenue of $79.91 million after the closing bell. Bassett Furniture shares rose 4% to close at $15.90 on Tuesday.

