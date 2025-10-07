2 Diagnostics Stocks That Look All Set To Surge: Growth Metrics Spike

Two healthcare diagnostics stocks are seeing a big spike in their Benzinga Edge Rankings Growth scores, indicating renewed strength and fervor over the past week.

2 Diagnostics Stocks With Surging Growth Scores

In Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, the Growth score is assessed based on the pace at which a company grows its revenue and earnings. The rankings give equal importance to both long-term trends as well as recent performances of a company to arrive at a balanced figure.

A big spike in the growth scores is often a sign that a company had a strong quarterly performance, lifting its compounded annual growth rate substantially, and thus elevating its ranking relative to the other stocks in Benzinga’s list.

1. Fonar Inc.

New York-based Fonar Inc. (NASDAQ:FONR) designs, manufactures and services MRI scanners. The stock’s Growth score leapfrogged from 34.49 to 92.42 within the span of a week in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings.

This comes despite the company posting only modest top-line growth in 2025, and there being no other major news catalyst to spark this rise. However, this can be attributed to its growing network and record scan volumes in recent months.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock scores high on Growth and Value, and has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

2. Sonic Healthcare Ltd.

Australia-headquartered Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (OTC:SKHCF) provides laboratory, pathology, radiology and primary care services.

The stock’s growth score has jumped from 28.09 to 73.21 over the past week alone, driven by accelerating earnings and multi-market expansion. Analysts, too, have highlighted the firm's expanding synergy pipeline and the earnings accretion expected from recent acquisitions through fiscal 2027.

