Figma Stock Spikes After Hours Following OpenAI Integration Demo By Sam Altman: What You Should Know

Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) shares are trending on Tuesday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, shares of the California-based company rose 2.02% in after-hours trading to $58.11 on Monday, after closing the regular session at $56.96.

This extended a 7.39% intraday rally, sparked by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's demonstration of Figma's ChatGPT integration at DevDay in San Francisco, according to CNBC.

ChatGPT Integration Details

Altman showed how ChatGPT's 800 million monthly users can connect to Figma via OpenAI's Apps SDK. "You could sketch out a product flow for ChatGPT and then say, Figma, turn this sketch into a workable diagram," he explained.

The Figma app generates FigJam diagrams including flow charts, sequence diagrams, state diagrams, and Gantt charts directly from ChatGPT conversations, Figma product manager Luke Zhang explained in a blog post. Users can also upload files like photos, drawings, and PDFs to help guide the output.

The app is available to ChatGPT users outside the European Union (EU) on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

Developer Access

OpenAI will begin accepting app submissions for Apps SDK review later in 2025, Altman said. The technology company also palns to offer multiple revenue-generation opportunities through third-party integrations.

Rally Since NYSE Debut

The 7.39% increase was Figma's largest single-day gain since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in July.

Shares have gained 8.56% over the past month, trading within a range of $18.41 to $142.92.

Figma has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion and an average daily trading volume of 9.25 million shares.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that FIG is in short- and mid-term consolidation, with long-term upward momentum. See how its performance compares to other well-known stocks.

