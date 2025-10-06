Palantir Steers Clear Of UK's Digital ID Scheme Saying It Wasn't 'In The Manifesto'—'Isn't One For Us'

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) has declined to participate in the U.K. government’s digital ID scheme, citing concerns about public support and potential misuse.

Palantir Opts Out Of UK Digital ID, Citing Public Concerns

The Alex-Karp-led company has contracts with U.K. intelligence agencies, the police, and the Ministry of Defence. Despite its significant presence in the U.K., the company has decided not to be a part of the digital ID initiative, reported The Times on Thursday.

Check the current price of PLTR stock here

Palantir’s U.K. chief, Louis Mosley, expressed his reservations about the scheme. “Digital ID is not one that was tested at the last election. It wasn't in the manifesto. So we haven't had a clear resounding public support at the ballot box for its implementation. So it isn't one for us,” Mosley told Times Radio.

The U.K. Chief also cited "personal concerns" while questioning the “technical necessity” of the program.

Mosley also highlighted the existing technical challenges within the U.K. government’s online systems, suggesting that there are alternative ways to improve data management without introducing a new form of ID.

So far, 2,762,000 people have petitioned the UK government to abandon plans for digital ID cards. The government plans to launch a consultation in the coming weeks, collaborating with employers, trade unions, and civil society groups, before proposing legislation to ensure the system is secure and inclusive, as per The Register.

See Also: FBI Agent Removed From Duty for Refusing To Arrange James Comey Perp Walk

Palantir Surprises After Major UK Defense Tech Moves

Palantir’s decision comes as a surprise, given its recent moves in the U.K.

The company had announced a defense technology partnership in the UK in September 2025, integrating its Foundry platform with solutions from Hadean, a London-based defense software scale-up, to strengthen training and command systems for the Ministry of Defense, which led to a surge in its stock price. Notably, Palantir, which manages patient care under NHS contracts, plans to invest up to £1.5 billion ($2.01 billion) in its U.K. operations.

Earlier in 2025, Palantir CEO Alex Karp had met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, signaling a strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence-driven defense technology amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

However, the company faced a setback earlier this month when it had to refute reports of major security flaws in its battlefield communications technology, developed in conjunction with Anduril Industries Inc.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Palantir in the 98th percentile for momentum and the 96th percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.