Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Sells $42 Million Stake As Stock Touches New All-Time High

Nvidia Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, has sold another significant block of the company’s stock this week, according to regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Huang Cashes In As Stock Hits New All-Time High

The Form 4 filing shows Huang disposed of a total of 225,000 shares between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 2025. The transactions were carried out under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which essentially allows insiders to sell a predetermined amount of shares, at a predecided time and price, to prevent accusations of insider trading.

The plan was adopted on March 20, 2025, and was executed at prices ranging from roughly $182 to $191 per share throughout this week.

In total, Huang sold shares worth $42 million, based on weighted average sale prices, but filings show that he is still one of the largest shareholders in the company, with 782 million shares, worth about $147 billion, held indirectly through various trusts and investment entities tied to Huang and his family.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s requests for a comment on this matter. This story will be updated as soon as we receive a response.

Nvidia Touches $4.5 Trillion Market Cap

Huang has been selling shares in the company he founded at regular intervals, having offloaded another $42 million worth of shares last month.

This comes as the stock continues to touch new highs, becoming the first company to touch $4.5 trillion in market capitalization early this week, driven by multi-billion-dollar AI commitments and its $100 billion investment pledge in ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI.

Nvidia shares were up 0.91% on Thursday, closing at $188.94, and are up 0.29% pre-market. The stock scores high in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Photo courtesy: Chung Hao Lee / Shutterstock