Rumble, XCel Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) announced a new contract. The contract value equals approximately 5.45% of the company's current market capitalization, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Actelis Networks shares jumped 43.2% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session.

XCel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) announced a settlement agreement and equity transfer deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission. XCel Brands shares jumped 66.5% to $2.88 in after-hours trading.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) announced a partnership with Perplexity to integrate its AI-powered tools. Rumble shares jumped 11.4% to $8.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Theriva Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:TOVX) announced plans to cut 32% of its workforce. Theriva Biologics shares fell 2.1% to $0.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) agreed to divest an on-premise solution (eDOCS), a part of its Analytics portfolio, to NetDocuments for $163 million. Open Text shares fell 0.8% to $37.36 in after-hours trading.

