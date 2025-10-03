Rumble App Logo On Device
October 3, 2025 4:07 AM 1 min read

Rumble, XCel Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) announced a new contract. The contract value equals approximately 5.45% of the company's current market capitalization, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Actelis Networks shares jumped 43.2% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • XCel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) announced a settlement agreement and equity transfer deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission. XCel Brands shares jumped 66.5% to $2.88 in after-hours trading.
  • Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) announced a partnership with Perplexity to integrate its AI-powered tools. Rumble shares jumped 11.4% to $8.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Theriva Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:TOVX) announced plans to cut 32% of its workforce. Theriva Biologics shares fell 2.1% to $0.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) agreed to divest an on-premise solution (eDOCS), a part of its Analytics portfolio, to NetDocuments for $163 million. Open Text shares fell 0.8% to $37.36 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ASNS Logo
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.530043.2%
Overview
OTEX Logo
OTEXOpen Text Corp
$37.36-0.80%
RUM Logo
RUMRumble Inc
$8.2311.4%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.3975-2.09%
XELB Logo
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$2.8866.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved