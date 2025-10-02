The U.S. stock market finished higher on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up nearly 0.2% to 46,519.72, the S&P 500 added 0.06% to 6,715.35, and the Nasdaq climbed about 0.4% to 22,844.05.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI shares surged by 10.46%, closing at $17.84. The stock hit an intraday high of $18.39 and a low of $16.45, with a 52-week range of $24.98 to $4.56.

The company recently gained recognition as a leader in IDC MarketScape’s assessment of conversational AI platforms. This recognition, along with strong revenue momentum, has attracted renewed investor interest.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ’s stock rose by 10.32%, closing at $69.60. The stock reached its intraday peak at $69.60 and a low of $64.41, with a 52-week high of $76.13 and a low of $8.79.

Investors are closely monitoring IonQ as it pulls back from recent highs, potentially entering Warren Buffett’s “sweet zone” for buying opportunities.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental’s stock fell by 7.31%, closing at $44.23. It recorded an intraday high of $47.92 and a low of $43.84, with a 52-week range of $56.49 to $34.78.

The company is reportedly considering selling its OxyChem division to Berkshire Hathaway in a deal valued at approximately $10 billion. This strategic move could streamline Occidental’s operations.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings saw a significant rise of 25.99%, closing at $9.21. The stock reached an intraday high of $9.34 and a low of $7.66, with a 52-week high of $9.34 and a low of $0.57.

The surge followed the company’s announcement of a major purchase order for Wåsp drones, marking its entry into the U.S. defense market.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s stock declined by 5.11%, closing at $436. It reached an intraday high of $470.75 and a low of $435.57, with a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $212.11.

The decline comes as a report indicated a significant drop in Tesla’s car sales in Italy, which fell by over 25.6% in September. Recently, investor Ross Gerber said ‘Winter is coming’ for Tesla as $7,500 Federal EV credits expire.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Value in the 4th percentile. Here is how the stock scores on other metrics.

