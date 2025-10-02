Angiodynamics logo on screen
October 2, 2025 4:15 AM 1 min read

AngioDynamics, Globant And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share on revenue of $72.72 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AngioDynamics shares gained 2.1% to $11.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) named John North as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Grindr shares fell 0.9% to close at $14.88 on Wednesday.
  • Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) acquired 100% of GRID AI Corp. Entero Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $4.28 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced it has been awarded a $35 million fabrication contract to support the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Gulf Island Fabrication shares jumped 9.3% to $8.03 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) disclosed that its board approved up to $125 million share repurchase program. Globant shares gained 1.2% to $57.56 in after-hours trading.

