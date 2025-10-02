AngioDynamics, Globant And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report a quarterly loss at 12 cents per share on revenue of $72.72 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AngioDynamics shares gained 2.1% to $11.30 in after-hours trading.

Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) named John North as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Grindr shares fell 0.9% to close at $14.88 on Wednesday.

(NYSE:GRND) named John North as chief financial officer, effective immediately. Grindr shares fell 0.9% to close at $14.88 on Wednesday. Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) acquired 100% of GRID AI Corp. Entero Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $4.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc (NASDAQ:GIFI) announced it has been awarded a $35 million fabrication contract to support the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. Gulf Island Fabrication shares jumped 9.3% to $8.03 in the after-hours trading session.

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) disclosed that its board approved up to $125 million share repurchase program. Globant shares gained 1.2% to $57.56 in after-hours trading.

