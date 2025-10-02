3 Consumer Cyclical Players With Improving Valuation That Should Be On Investors' Radar

Three standout consumer cyclical stocks have surged in value rankings this week, highlighting a sharp reevaluation of their market worth.

3 Undervalued Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings‘ composite value metric ranks each company within a percentile compared to its peers, taking into account fundamentals such as market price, assets, earnings, and operational performance.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN), K-Tech Solutions Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMRK), and Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have demonstrated remarkable week-on-week gains in their value rankings.

MillerKnoll

MLKN improved slightly in its value percentile this week. Its value ranking jumped from 23.67 to 80.53 and fell back to 30.12, a net jump of 6.45 points.

The stock has fallen by 22.04% year-to-date and -27.66% over a year.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

K-Tech Solutions

KMRK also posted an improvement in its value ranking, climbing from 26.73 to 37.19—a gain of 10.46 percentile points in just one week.

The stock was lower by 68.28% since its listing in July.

This stock maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Modine Manufacturing

MOD, in the auto parts industry, saw its value percentile increase from 31.67 to 36.97—a gain of 5.30 points week over week.

The stock advanced 27.55% YTD and 12.16% over the year.

It had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a good growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

What Does The Value Percentile Tell Investors?

A sharp increase in a stock’s value percentile ranking implies it is increasingly priced below its fundamental worth compared with competitors.

For investors, this week's movement for these three Consumer Cyclical names highlights compelling opportunities. The percentile-based method comprehensively assesses both market sentiment and company fundamentals, giving weight to relative value across a competitive landscape.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.34% at $668.45, while the QQQ rose 0.48% to $603.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed on Thursday.

