Nike, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

(NYSE:CAG) to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $2.62 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 0.2% to $18.35 in after-hours trading. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Nike reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $11.720 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.000 billion. Nike shares surged 4.5% to $72.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:RVYL) announced a $75 million merger agreement with RTB Digital. Ryvyl shares jumped 77.8% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. Acuity shares rose 1.4% to $349.22 in after-hours trading.

