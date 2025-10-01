Nike logo outside showroom
October 1, 2025 3:05 AM 1 min read

Nike, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $2.62 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Conagra shares gained 0.2% to $18.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Nike reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $11.720 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $11.000 billion. Nike shares surged 4.5% to $72.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. RPM shares gained 0.5% to $118.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) announced a $75 million merger agreement with RTB Digital. Ryvyl shares jumped 77.8% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. Acuity shares rose 1.4% to $349.22 in after-hours trading.

