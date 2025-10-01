What's Are 3E Network (MASK) Shares Rising After Hours?

3E Network Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MASK) shares soared by 22.52% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70

This increase happened despite recent regulatory challenges from Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

The Hong Kong-based business-to-business (B2B) IT solutions provider received a deficiency letter from NASDAQ’s Listing Qualifications Department on September 25. The notice highlighted non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share, based on closing prices between August 13 and September 24.

Compliance Timeline and Options

MASK has until March 24, 2026, to regain compliance, with 180 calendar days to do so. The company can address the issue by maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 10 consecutive business days.

A reverse stock split is also an option, as long as it's completed at least 10 business days before the deadline.

The company stated its business operations remain unaffected and it will monitor bid prices while evaluating compliance strategies.

Market Fundamentals Under Pressure

3E Network has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and a price to earnings ratio of 3.33. Shares have dropped by 82.42% over the past year, with a 52-week range between $0.47 and $4.19.

The average daily trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, MASK closed at $0.57 on Tuesday, marking a loss of 0.61%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates MASK has a Value score of 89.05. Monitor the performance of other companies in this sector.

