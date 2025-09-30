Marjorie Taylor Greene Loads Up On Six-Figure Treasury Bill— Diversifies Portfolio With Bitcoin ETF, Tech Stocks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) made a significant six-figure investment into a U.S. Treasury Bill in mid-September, anchoring a flurry of trading activity that also saw her purchase shares in popular technology stocks and a Bitcoin ETF.

The transactions, made on Sept. 11, were detailed in a financial disclosure report filed with the House of Representatives on Sept. 27, 2025.

Piling On US Treasury Bills Ahead Of Rate Cuts

The congresswoman's largest transaction was a purchase of a U.S. Treasury Bill valued between $100,001 and $250,000.

This move into a safe-haven asset marks a strategic shift from a disclosure covering her trades in August, which showed she had sold a Treasury Bill valued between $15,001 and $50,000.

In the general sense, if investors anticipate the Fed will lower rates, buying T-Bills beforehand allows them to lock in higher yields before they decline. This fall in yields increases the price of the bond or fixed income security, making your earlier purchase more attractive.

Other Fresh Trades By Marjorie Taylor Greene

Alongside the large government debt purchase, Greene also bought smaller stakes, each between $1,001 and $15,000, in ten different companies and funds.

These included tech giants like Alphabet Inc. Class C and Adobe Inc., cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF.

Asset Transaction Amount Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Alphabet Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchase $1,001-$15,000 US TREASURY BILL Purchase $100,001- $250,000

MTG’s Timely Trades In BTC ETFs And Alphabet

Many of the assets in the new filing are familiar names in Greene's investment history. Previous reports from 2025 noted her purchases of both Alphabet and the iShares Bitcoin ETF.

One past trade in Alphabet was particularly well-timed, occurring just five days before a favorable court ruling caused the company's stock to rise. This new filing marks at least her third purchase of the Bitcoin ETF this year.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.28% at $663.68, while the QQQ rose 0.46% to $598.73, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Meanwhile, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA), tracking the Dow Jones, ended 0.16% higher at $463.04.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed on Tuesday.

