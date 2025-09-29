Carnival logo on screen
Carnival, Progress Software And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $8.10 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 0.1% to $30.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) to post earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $240.11 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Progress Software shares gained 0.4% to $42.20 in after-hours trading.
  • JFB Construction Holdings (NASDAQ: JFB) announced a $44 million private placement. JFB Construction shares jumped 95.5% to $13.39 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $4.75 per share on revenue of $273.91 million. Vail Resorts shares gained 0.6% to $148.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $1.92 billion after the closing bell. Jefferies Financial shares fell slightly to $66.70 in after-hours trading.

