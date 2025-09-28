Intel, Marvell, Electronic Arts Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Sep. 22 - Sep. 26): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock gained 19.93% this week. The firm has been working aggressively to line up funding and customer partnerships critical to the company’s turnaround. Reportedly, it has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) as well. The firm has reached out to Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) too.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) gained 7.18% this week. Analysts attribute the move to a brokerage upgrade.
- Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) gained 12.81% this week.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) gained 13.19% this week after the company announced an additional $5 billion stock repurchase authorization and a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program.
- Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) gained 12.18% this week.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) gained 12.18% this week. The company is close to finalizing a plan to go private in what could become the largest leveraged buyout ever.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) gained 12.93% this week. Shares of energy stocks gained momentum amid a rise in oil prices.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 12.09% this week after the company announced data from the Phase III HARMONi-6 trial.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) gained 9.25% this week. The company said its subsidiary expects to pay $640 million to resolve settlements related to the 2021 Marshall Fire. It also expects to record a $290 million charge to earnings tied to those settlements.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) gained 10.33% this week. Energy shares rallied as oil prices surged more than 2% to nearly $65 a barrel.
