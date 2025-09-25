On Thursday, the stock market experienced a downturn, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closing lower. The Dow Jones also saw a decline of over 170 points.

Major U.S. indices slipped on the day, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 0.4% to 45,947.32, the S&P 500 off 0.5% to 6,604.72, and the Nasdaq likewise lower by 0.5% at 22,384.69.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

Costco shares dipped 0.21% to close at $943.31, reaching an intraday high of $953 and a low of $935.62. The stock’s 52-week range is $867.16 to $1078.23.

Costco posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with revenue rising 8% year-over-year to $86.16 billion and adjusted earnings hitting $5.87 per share. Comparable sales climbed 5.7% overall, while membership fee revenue increased to $1.72 billion following the company's first fee hike since 2017. Shares slipped 0.88% to $935.04 in after-hours trading.



Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Oracle’s stock fell by 5.55%, closing at $291.33, with a high of $298.75 and a low of $288.55. The 52-week range stands at $118.86 to $345.72. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 0.44% to $292.60.

The company’s shares rose in after-hours trading on Thursday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving a $14 billion deal to keep TikTok operating in the U.S. Under the agreement, Oracle will handle TikTok's U.S. security operations and provide cloud services, with support from figures including Larry Ellison, Rupert Murdoch, and Michael Dell.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

IBM shares surged 5.20% to $281.44, with an intraday peak at $284.23 and a low of $271.15. The stock’s 52-week range is $203.51 to $296.16. The rise follows IBM’s announcement of a quantum computing breakthrough in collaboration with HSBC, significantly enhancing bond trading predictions.

CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX)

CarMax shares plummeted 20.07% to $45.60, with a high of $46.66 and a low of $42.75, marking a new 52-week low.

The drop follows disappointing second-quarter results and revenue estimates. Second-quarter EPS fell to $0.64 versus expectations of $1.09, while sales dropped 6% year-over-year to $6.59 billion, pressured by weaker retail demand and higher loan loss provisions.



BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)

BlackBerry’s stock rose 8.90% to $4.65, reaching a high of $4.66 and a low of $4.19. The 52-week range is $2.24 to $6.24. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 1.08% to $4.60.

BlackBerry reported strong second-quarter results, with a shift towards system-critical software and margin improvements highlighted by the CEO. For the quarter, the company posted earnings of $0.04 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01. Revenue rose 3% year-over-year to $129.6 million, surpassing analysts' forecast of $122.1 million.



