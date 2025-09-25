Armlogi Holding Surges 35% In Pre-Market Trading: What's Going On?

Armlogi Holding Corp. BTOC saw its shares surge by 35.14%, reaching $1.52 in pre-market trading on Thursday, as investors bought in ahead of the company's fiscal year 2025 earnings report, which is set to be released before the market opens.

The sharp increase in the share price comes after the logistics technology company revealed it will release its financial results for the year ending June 30, before the market opens on Thursday.

Earnings Anticipation Drives Volatility

Benzinga Pro data shows that the California-based warehousing company ended regular trading at $1.11, marking an 8.26% drop from the previous session. However, the pre-market rally represents a sharp reversal. The stock is down 73.25% year-to-date despite trading in a 52-week range of $0.80 to $8.74.

Conference Call Scheduled for Market Analysis

The management will conduct an earnings conference call at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time) to review the financial results and offer an overview of operations.

Stock Performance

Armlogi Holding hit its 6-month high on May 13 at $1.77. It closed at $1.11 on Wednesday, reflecting a loss of 37.29%.

BTOC has traded between $0.80 and $8.74 over the past year. Its market capitalization is $46.74 million, with an average trading volume of 39,060 shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BTOC is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

