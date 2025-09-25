Intel Trendings As Stock Spikes After Hours: Here's What's Happening

Intel Corp. INTC shares are trending higher on Thursday.

INTC shares rose 2.21% to $31.91 during after-hours trading on Wednesday, following reports that the chipmaker reached out to Apple Inc. AAPL regarding potential investment opportunities.

Apple Partnership Discussions Preliminary

The two companies are reportedly discussing ways to deepen their collaboration, though the talks are still preliminary and may not lead to a deal. Neither Intel nor Apple has commented on the discussions.

CEO Seeks Strategic Partners Amid AI Competition

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan actively pursues partnerships to revive the company’s position against rivals Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD in artificial intelligence semiconductors. Last week, Nvidia invested $5 billion for approximately 4% of Intel.

Investment Push Includes Government Backing

SoftBank Group Corp. has also invested in Intel with a $2 billion stake, while the company approaches other firms for additional partnerships.

The Trump administration took a 10% equity position in Intel, highlighting the chipmaker’s strategic importance in the global semiconductor race against China.

Former Directors Push Private Route

Four ex-Intel board members last week called for the California-based company's privatization, suggesting separating design and manufacturing operations to boost competitiveness against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). They urged bold restructuring, free from quarterly earnings pressures, to ensure Intel’s long-term success.

Intel Corp. has a year range of $17.67 to $32.38, a market cap of $145.81 billion, and an average volume of 127.84 million shares.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, INTC closed at $31.22 on Wednesday.

With a Momentum in the 75th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that INTC is experiencing a positive price trend across all time frames. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

