Raytheon Strengthens Defense Push With $26 Million Rocket Motor Deal, StormBreaker Prototype Success

Raytheon, a unit of RTX Corp. RTX, has expanded its partnership with Avio USA to accelerate development of the Mk 104 dual-thrust rocket motor, a critical component of the company's Standard Missile program. The two firms executed a purchase order worth up to $26 million to fund engineering and production work.

The order, which comes just over a year after the initial contract, will cover Critical Design Review milestones, acquisition of long-lead materials, and boost manufacturing capacity for solid rocket motors.

Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon, said the decision reinforces supply chain strength and production readiness. "By strategically implementing second sourcing for critical materials, we are not only enhancing our ability to meet customer demand but also strengthening our production capacity for the Standard Missile franchise," she said.

The companies have already completed early technical milestones, including a System Requirements Review and Preliminary Design Review. The next phase will advance full qualification and readiness for scaled production as demand for missile defense systems grows globally.

This deal underscores RTX's broader efforts to strengthen its defense portfolio across propulsion and aerospace technologies. Recently, its Pratt & Whitney unit completed critical engine testing for collaborative combat aircraft, marking another step in the company's push to lead next-generation military capabilities.

Additionally, Raytheon also completed testing of a ground-launched prototype of its StormBreaker smart weapon. Developed and flight-tested in just 50 days, the new variant successfully reached around 20,000 feet during trials in the Mojave Desert.

RTX Price Action: At the last check on Wednesday, RTX shares were trading higher by 1.10% at $162.32.

Photo: Coyote launcher via Raytheon



