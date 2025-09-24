Kenvue Surges Over 2% Pre-Market Despite Trump Administration's Autism Warning

Kenvue Inc. KVUE saw its stock rise by 2.61% to $17.69 in pre-market trading on Wednesday, despite concerns stirred by President Trump's controversial comments about acetaminophen potentially being linked to autism.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the consumer healthcare company closed the previous trading day at $17.24, marking a 1.59% increase from the day before.

Trump Administration Targets Tylenol Safety

During a press conference on Monday, President Trump recommended that pregnant women steer clear of acetaminophen, pointing to studies that suggest a possible link to neurodevelopmental disorders. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be issuing updated safety guidelines and launching a nationwide campaign to encourage minimal dosing during pregnancy.

Product Defense

CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned that Trump's comments could spark a wave of lawsuits for Kenvue, with the company facing significant legal challenges. This followed reports from the Washington Post about the administration's plans to highlight acetaminophen risks. In response, Kenvue defended its product, stressing that research shows acetaminophen doesn't cause autism and remains the safest pain reliever for pregnant women when used properly, cautioning that discouraging its use could lead expectant mothers to riskier options.

Stock Performance

The stock price of the New Jersey-based company has ranged between $16.89 and $25.17. It has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion. It sees an average trading volume of 25.7 million shares.

Kenvue’s stock has dropped by 19.25% in 2025. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is 23.42, and it offers a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight KVUE has a Value score of 27.72. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

