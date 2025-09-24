These 2 Small Regional Banks Are Turning Up The Heat: Growth Score Spikes Amid Strong Earnings

Two small regional banks are beginning to heat up, with their Growth metric in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings see a strong spike within the span of a week.

2 Bank Stocks With Dropping Growth Metrics

In Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, the Growth metric is calculated largely based on the pace at which revenue and earnings grow at a company, with equal parts importance given to both long-term trends and recent performances.

A big uptick in growth scores is often a sign that a company had a phenomenal quarter, lifting its compounded annual growth rate substantially, and thus elevating its standing relative to other stocks in Benzinga’s Ranking.

1. Banco Macro S.A.

Leading Argentine bank Banco Macro S.A. BMA has witnessed a phenomenal 63.51 point jump in its Growth score, from 20.11 to 83.62, within just over a week.

This comes following the company’s recent second-quarter results, when it reported a net income increase of more than 200% quarter-over-quarter, a surge fueled by higher net interest income, foreign exchange gains, and lower losses tied to inflation adjustments.

The stock does well on Growth and Quality, but is ranked poorly on Momentum, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

2. High Country Bancorp Inc.

A nearly 140-year-old Colorado-based bank, High Country Bancorp Inc. HCBC, is surging in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, especially its Growth score, which is up 62.93 points, from 28.69 to 91.62 in a week.

There is no clear fundamental catalyst that indicates a surge in growth, and the stock has been largely flat on a year-to-date basis. Because it trades OTC, there isn’t a lot of analyst coverage or other research that could help us find insights either.

