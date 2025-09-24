Micron logo on building
September 24, 2025 12:36 AM 1 min read

Micron Technology, Cintas And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Cintas Corp. CTAS to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.70 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cintas shares gained 1.2% to $203.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 and issued a strong revenue forecast for the first quarter. Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.32 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.86 per share. Micron shares gained 0.6% to $167.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Thor Industries Inc. THO to post earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Thor Industries shares gained 1.2% to $103.52 in after-hours trading.

  • AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. AAR shares fell 0.7% to $77.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. KB Home shares gained 0.5% to $62.70 in after-hours trading.

