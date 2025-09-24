Micron Technology, Cintas And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cintas Corp. CTAS to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.70 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cintas shares gained 1.2% to $203.00 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 and issued a strong revenue forecast for the first quarter. Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.32 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.86 per share. Micron shares gained 0.6% to $167.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Thor Industries Inc. THO to post earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Thor Industries shares gained 1.2% to $103.52 in after-hours trading.

AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. AAR shares fell 0.7% to $77.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion. KB Home shares gained 0.5% to $62.70 in after-hours trading.

